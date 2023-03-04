Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh: PAP politicians asked me to write ebook on Lee Kuan Yew’s last will

SINGAPORE: Author Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh revealed late last night (3 March) that politicians from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) asked him to write a book about founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s last will – a book that was dismissed as “inaccurate” by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean in Parliament, this week.

He said that “a big reason” why he decided to write the e-book – ‘The Battle Over Lee Kuan Yew’s Last Will,’ – was “because several PAP politicians, including some really senior ones, as well as fully-paid-up members of the establishment urged me to.”

Asserting that he would protect the names of these individuals, Mr Vadaketh said that these party members were concerned that the Lee family feud might negatively impact the party.

He wrote: “Several things have irritated PAP members over the years, including the 2017 presidential election, but this whole Oxley saga is a big one. Many PAP members believe, rightly so imo, that a narrow agenda about LKY’s will and 38 Oxley Road could do severe harm to the party.”

The prominent socio-political commentator added, “I don’t expect any supporters of my Oxley work to put up their hands if I get into trouble. That’s fine. Don’t need them to. Just want them to know that their encouragement meant something.”

Not credible or inconvenient?

Mr Vadaketh’s e-book was brought to Parliament’s attention by PAP MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, who asked if the book accurately represents the circumstances around how Mr Lee’s last will was signed.

Responding in a written reply, Mr Teo claimed that the e-book was “not credible” and made assertions that were “calculated to mislead” and are “completely at odds” with court findings.

He said: “The book is not credible, as it totally ignores the facts and findings which had been established, after an objective and thorough examination of the case.

“It is clear that the assertions in his book are calculated to mislead, as they are completely at odds with the findings and conclusions of the Court of Three Judges and the disciplinary tribunal.”

The Senior Minister also took the opportunity to reveal that a police probe has been launched against Lee Kuan Yew’s youngest son Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Lee Suet Fern, for allegedly lying in judicial proceedings about the late elder statesman’s last will.

Mr Vadaketh has fiercely defended his book against the Minister’s allegations. Noting that the e-book is the “product of a year of research by my team of researchers and me,” he asserted in a blog post that “every single fact in the book is from the Supreme Court documents.”

He added: “I have not introduced any new facts. What the book does do is offer an interpretation of the collected facts that might differ from the interpretations that vested interests have, whether any of the Lee siblings, or others in the political elite.”

The prominent socio-political commentator also said that the findings in his e-book are “inconvenient” for Mr Teo as it may come across as critical of his actions as head of the ministerial committee convened to decide on the Lee family home at 38 Oxley Road.

