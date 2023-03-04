Morning Digest, March 4

Lee Hsien Yang protests “continued persecution” amid police probe related to Lee Kuan Yew’s will

SINGAPORE: There appears to be no end in sight to the bitter Lee family feud that has gripped Singapore for more than five years. Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean revealed yesterday (10 March) that Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Lee Suet Fern, are under a police probe for possibly lying in judicial proceedings about Lee Kuan Yew’s will. The revelation has prompted Lee Hsien Yang to bemoan the continued “persecution” against his family by the Singapore authorities. Read more here…

Lawyer Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss: “Cannot be” that Lee Kuan Yew didn’t read the demolition clause in his last will

SINGAPORE: Noted lawyer Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss said today (3 March) that it is hard to believe founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew did not read or understand the contents of his last will, amid the latest turn in the Lee family feud.

Her comments come on the back of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean’s revelation that Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Lee Suet Fern – the youngest son and daughter-in-law of the late Lee Kuan Yew – are being investigated by the police for allegedly lying in a legal proceeding relating to the will of the late former PM.

Read more here…

SG Reddit users explain why they still wear masks today, and the reasons may surprise you

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user addressed the issue of why people are still wearing masks outdoors and why they are doing so. After the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and a mask mandate was imposed, on March 29, 2022, wearing masks outdoors has become optional. Reddit user johnotcena wrote in an r/askSingapore thread, “Those who still wear masks outside, why do you still do it?Nothing wrong with doing so (since there are no rules where you must take off your masks), but since the rules are gone, why do you still do so?” Read more here…

Netizens on “Badge Lady’s” claim that her image on CCTV footage could have been superimposed: ‘Love her resolve! Never say die attitude’

SINGAPORE: While many online have perceived the antics of Phoon Chiu Yoke, aka the “Badge Lady” to be ridiculous or even dangerous, some have expressed admiration based on her latest actions after she objected to the admission of CCTV footage as evidence during her trial last Monday (Feb 27), as she said her image could have been superimposed onto the video.

Phoon, a former naval officer, first made the news in May 2021, after she refused to wear a mask and then demanded that the safe distancing officers who asked her to cover her nose and mouth amid the Covid-19 pandemic produce and show her their badges.

Read more here…

Boy blocks train door and delays MRT just to make YouTube video

SINGAPORE: A local boy is receiving brickbats online after he posted a YouTube video that showed how he blocked an MRT platform screen door, leading to train arrival delays. The boy has since deleted the controversial video but a copy is still circulating online. The video shows the child deliberately blocking the screen door at the Jurong East MRT platform, while an East-West Line train is preparing to depart the station. The boy’s interference causes the door to become stuck. He then moves further away, saying that he does not want to look “too much like a suspect”. Read more here…

