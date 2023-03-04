SMRT files report against boy who blocked platform doors, and delayed MRT trains for the sake of making Youtube video

SINGAPORE: The boy who filmed himself playing a prank that delayed a train on a platform in Jurong East has been reported to the police by SMRT, saying it takes such actions seriously.

The video of the boy, 12, was shared on a Reddit Singapore thread on Wednesday (March 1).

“On 28 Feb at around 5pm, a commuter on the east-bound station platform at Jurong East MRT station deliberately prevented a platform screen door from closing… We have reported this matter to the police,” Lam Sheau Kai, the president of SMRT, was quoted in The Straits Times as saying.

“Not only is it dangerous for the person involved, but the irresponsible act could also cause delays to train service, affecting many commuters,” he added.

In the video, the boy appears to have put a metal object that jammed one side of the sliding doors of the MRT to prevent it from closing, surprising himself with how well his plan goes. He then backs away from the door.

“Oh my gosh,” he can be heard saying. “I think I’m going to go far away from the door so I won’t be too much of a suspect.”

He then goes on to say, ‘All right. I’m going to upload this to YouTube. I mean, I’m not. I mean, I am,” with a laugh in his voice.

“Uh-oh, haha, failure,” he says, as the train does not move.

And while the doors move, the train does not go on.

Meanwhile, another train is coming but is prevented from going onto the platform.

An MRT staffer is then seen coming to fix the problem.

“All right, guys,” the boy says. “This is cool. This is so cool.”

The staffer was able to fix the problem, and the train was able to go.

“Oh! It actually went off,” the boy says then, and laughs, “hahahahaha.”

Commenters on the video, which was uploaded by Reddit user Unfair-Bike, were understandably upset at the boy’s behaviour.

One noted the offence committed and pointed out that the boy could pay as much as $1000.

The post owner commented that the boy fled the scene quickly.

To those who don’t understand what happened, one Reddit user explained what the boy did.

