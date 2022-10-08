Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 8

- Advertisement -

Maid who works alone cleaning 5 storey house with little rest & meals asks ‘how to deal with employer who have mood swing’

A foreign domestic worker appealed online for advice on how to deal with her employers, whom she says has mood swings. And while she acknowledged that they are "very nice people," she also said that they hurt her "emotionally" many times.

Teacher told by school she wasn’t proactive in stopping students’ fight, dismissed from job through phone call; teacher says she wasn’t given a chance to explain

A relief teacher was allegedly fired from her job for not handling a student fight that happened during her class. The teacher took to Instagram, tagging the Ministry of Education, to share what happened, wondering if she was treated professionally.

Chee Soon Juan: Singapore continues to be plagued by a government that leeches itself on the economy

Singapore Democratic Party's secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan takes aim at the foreign worker levy policy, citing examples from the food and beverage industry, which he said is wayward economic governance at the expense of society.

Posting on his Facebook, Dr Chee said; "I'm, of course, referring to the collection of fees and other charges (e.g., foreign worker levy, COEs, ERPs) which is an easy way of lining state coffers but has a pernicious effect on the people."

Read more here…

Priscelia Chan celebrates her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Alan Tern, says ‘It feels so surreal that 15 years flew by in a blink of an eye’

Priscelia Chan, a 42-year-old Singaporean television actress and host, shares how grateful she is to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Alan Tern, who was also a former Singaporean actor.

"As we continue to grow together hand in hand with God in our lives, words can't describe how thankful I am to be with you, my soulmate. Thank you for being who you are and loving me for who I am" she added.

Read more here…

Singaporeans debate over behaviour of school children throwing rubbish down the drain

Singaporeans seem to be divided when it comes to their take on a video where school children are seen throwing rubbish into a drain.

An online user on Wednesday (Oct 5) took to social media to share a video that captured four young children by a drain. In the video, they were all leaning against a railing when one of them throws something in.

Read more here…

