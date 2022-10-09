Morning Digest, Oct 9

- Advertisement -

Container truck crushes taxi at Kaki Bukit slip road

One individual was injured and taken to the hospital today (8 Oct) when a container truck collided with a Comfort DelGro taxi while both vehicles were turning at a slip road at Kaki Bukit Road. Photo uploaded by the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page show that the taxi was tightly stuck to the container truck’s side and the body of the taxi was squeezed out of shape. Read more here…

Lorry slams into passing worker due to poor visibility during fumigation in Woodlands

The issue of safety awareness while on the road was highlighted in an incident involving a lorry that collided with a passing worker despite having close to no visibility due to ongoing fumigation works. The video shared on the Instagram account, Singapore Incident started with a lorry approaching the gantry as the fumigation smoke emerged from a nearby manhole. Read more here…

‘What is the purpose of having children?’ — Netizen questions the ‘old mindset’ of having kids as ‘investments’

A netizen asked for comments on the reason people should have children, arguing that it should be for love rather than the “old mindset” of seeing one’s offspring as investments. The question, “What is the purpose of having children?” was asked by the netizen on the anonymous SGWhispers Facebook page on Wednesday (Oct 5). Read more here…

Hong Hui Fang is ready for Ajoomma’s world premiere!

Hong Hui Fang, a 61-year-old veteran Singaporean actress, has set foot in Busan, South Korea for the world premiere of Ajoomma at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. A Facebook post from The Celebrity Agency which manages the actress wrote Ms Fang had arrived safely at the opening ceremony of the film festival. Read more here…

OPINION | Is Singapore Inc. using old methods to deal with problems? And has the machine overtaken human intuition & reflection? I think we would probably all agree that change is the only constant in life. With that in mind, it is important that our politicians, systems, and thought processes evolve in tandem with the changing times. Indeed, this is the only way for authorities, government agencies and other administrative bodies to stay relevant. Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh recently called for MediSave to be extended to cover more Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) procedures and alternative therapies that have been proven effective. There is a growing body of research that has demonstrated the ability of such alternative modalities to be effective complementary solutions to ailments, especially in pain management and chronic conditions. In some instances, these alternative treatment modalities have also been proven to be more cost-effective. Read more here…

