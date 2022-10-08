container-truck-crushes-taxi-at-kaki-bukit-slip-road

- Advertisement -

One individual was injured and taken to the hospital today (8 Oct) when a container truck collided with a Comfort DelGro taxi while both vehicles were turning at a slip road at Kaki Bukit Road.

Photo uploaded by the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page show that the taxi was tightly stuck to the container truck’s side and the body of the taxi was squeezed out of shape.

The accident also caused serious traffic jams on nearby roads.

The police revealed that they received a call for assistance at along Bartley Road East heading towards Tampines Road 10 around 1:35pm. A 20-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital in a conscious state.

Investigations are ongoing.

