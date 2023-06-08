Woman cyclist jumps on car hood after road rage incident along East Coast Road

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user caught the altercation between a motorist and a cyclist, both women, on camera. “10/10 trailer better than any Hollywood production. Please do not attempt this at home 🤣,” wrote the post author, who goes by Le’schane on the platform.

She expressed surprise that despite the commotion, no one tooted their horn, writing, “First thought, the people here are quite nice.

@enahcsel Reposting cuz TT removed it :’) 10/10 trailer better than any Hollywood production. Please do not attempt this at home 🤣 Was hoping for another POV but seems like my POV is the only one :’) ♬ original sound – Le’schane – Le’schane

The video begins with the two women seen in an argument.

After a few seconds, the car driver alighted from her vehicle to confront the cyclist.

“Cyclist still refused to let her drive off and almost caused an accident!” Le’schane added.

Suddenly the cyclist, who had her mobile phone to her ear, is seen jumping with her torso on the car’s bonnet.

The car then began to move forward.

“Cue ‘I believe I can fly~’ And driver somehow thought she was filming fast & furious & drove off.”

The TikTok user added that she could hear the cyclist screaming as the car drove away, and indeed, shrieks can be heard intermittently at one point in the video.

After the driver turned into a drop-off point, the cyclist got off and walked back to her bicycle.

Reports say that the police have arrested both women due to their altercation, which occurred at 112 East Coast Road on Friday (June 2).

The video was also shared on the popular Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page, which has been shared hundreds of times.

“See what caused the Cyclist to jump onto the Car and hang onto the hood while it drove away like a movie. Who is more wrong in this situation?” the caption reads.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg