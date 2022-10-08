OPINION | Is Singapore Inc. using old methods to deal with problems? And has the machine overtaken human intuition & reflection?

- Advertisement -

I think we would probably all agree that change is the only constant in life. With that in mind, it is important that our politicians, systems, and thought processes evolve in tandem with the changing times. Indeed, this is the only way for authorities, government agencies and other administrative bodies to stay relevant.

Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh recently called for MediSave to be extended to cover more Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) procedures and alternative therapies that have been proven effective. There is a growing body of research that has demonstrated the ability of such alternative modalities to be effective complementary solutions to ailments, especially in pain management and chronic conditions. In some instances, these alternative treatment modalities have also been proven to be more cost-effective.

The Aljunied Member of Parliament (MP) said that the Workers’ Party (WP) supports the “strategic shift” towards preventive healthcare, and added that practitioners of TCM and other alternative or complementary medicine are ”an important but sometimes understated stakeholder in the public healthcare ecosystem.”

Singaporeans are increasingly open to such alternatives and willing to explore such modalities. So why not move with the times? Given that contributing to MediSave is compulsory for working Singaporeans, why not give them the option to use such monies on the treatments that they feel would work for them?

In terms of problem-solving, it is imperative that those in power are able to keep an open mind and not develop tunnel vision. It is therefore heartening for the WP politician to recognise the utility of such alternative treatments and to speak up about it.

Another concerning but under-tackled issue in the political sphere was also raised by the WP’s He Ting Ru – that of mental health, a topic she has previously been vocal about. Apart from raising concerns that the Healthier SG scheme could lead to physicians facing longer working hours and being unfairly burdened with too much work, the Sengkang MP also said that insufficient treatment and support for those suffering from mental health could have an adverse impact on all aspects of health, ranging from economic output to physical health. She further asked if services targeted towards mental health could be included in the Healthier SG Scheme.

Non-Governmental Organisation Samaritans of Singapore noted in a July 1 (Friday) press release that suicide is still responsible for the largest number of deaths among people in Singapore from the ages of 10 to 29.

It has remained the leading cause of death in this age group for the past three years, even as the country’s overall numbers are down.

With this sobering statistic, shouldn’t we be looking more closely at mental health and ways we can offer support? Are those in power still using outdated methods to deal with changing scenarios? Are we remaining stuck in using old ways to deal with new problems?

Let’s also not forget the harrowing incident when a 16-year-old student attacked a 13-year-old student in school, with fatal results. At that time, the response of the Ministry of Education was criticised, and a netizen called Singapore “truly one of the worst places for mental health“.

Are we ignoring mental health at our peril?

In tandem with the theme of being able to change with the times, the unpredictable and mercurial genius Elon Musk has managed to keep the world hanging on to his every word and action. A Singaporean resident, Leo Koguan has made it to number 112 on the rich list by owning more than 22,750,000 shares of TESLA. Koguan is the founder of the IT firm SHI International. With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Koguan has accumulated more wealth than hedge fund billionaires George Soros and Melinda Gates.

Food for thought about being able to be malleable and flexible?

Last but not least, the issue of foreigners outranking Singaporeans in our own country has raised its head again with the Minister for Manpower, Tan See Leng announcing the special Overseas Network and Expertise (One) Pass scheme in August this year.

Among other things, the One Pass allows spouses of pass holders to work in Singapore on a Letter of Consent without requiring a work pass.

Is there a disconnect between what the government is trying to project and what some Singaporeans believe – that they are becoming bit players in a foreigner-packed future?

In an opinion piece carried by this publication, it was noted that there is a pervasive fear among Singaporeans that Singaporeans are being pushed aside in their own country by their own government. And few in government are taking this fear seriously.

Yet, is ignoring, dismissing or underplaying these fears wise?

At the end of the day, there has to be a balance between sound policy and ground sentiment. Sometimes, it isn’t even about whether a policy is “right” or “wrong”. It is about one’s ability to read the ground and act accordingly in a way that balances both the country’s long-term success for ALL and the feelings of ALL, especially those who may feel ignored or left behind.

After all, these are the Singaporeans or the progeny of those who has built up this country and the tide can easily turn.

The success of any politician is to not only be able to implement sound policy but to also be able to engage, assuage, reassure and treat fairly the general populace. And, the methods to so do change with time. How often do our politicians reflect and adapt?

Are they able to? Or, has the machine overtaken human intuition and reflection?

