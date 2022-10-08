Hong Hui Fang is ready for Ajoomma’s world premiere!

- Advertisement -

Hong Hui Fang, a 61-year-old veteran Singaporean actress, has set foot in Busan, South Korea for the world premiere of Ajoomma at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

A Facebook post from The Celebrity Agency which manages the actress wrote Ms Fang had arrived safely at the opening ceremony of the film festival.

“Hong Hui Fang has arrived at Busan and is gracing the opening ceremony of the 27th Busan International Film Festival right now” the management said.

Ajoomma is premiering under the category of New Currents, which is the main competition segment of the entire film festival. As of the moment, the film is the third Singaporean movie to have this spectacular honour after Eric Khoo’s “Mee Pok Man” in 1995 and Royston Tan’s “15” in 2003.

Furthermore, this film marks the actress’ first-ever leading role in a feature film. Ajoomma will be released in Singaporean cinemas on October 27, 2022, under Golden Village Pictures.

Alongside Hong Hui Fang’s fans, other Singaporean celebrities expressed their utmost support for the veteran actress by commenting on the posts:

The 27th Busan International Film Festival is happening until October 14, 2022.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg