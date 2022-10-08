Lorry slams into passing worker due to poor visibility during fumigation in Woodlands

- Advertisement -

The issue of safety awareness while on the road was highlighted in an incident involving a lorry that collided with a passing worker despite having close to no visibility due to ongoing fumigation works.

The video shared on the Instagram account, Singapore Incident started with a lorry approaching the gantry as the fumigation smoke emerged from a nearby manhole.

The smoke billowed and covered the lorry’s path as it crossed the gantry.

Meanwhile, a man, presumed to be the fogger, emerged from the side and proceeded to cross the street.

The lorry failed to stop and went through the smoke, eventually hitting the worker.

The man was pushed to the ground due to the impact.

The lorry driver immediately reversed the vehicle before alighting to check on the man.

Netizens shared mixed reactions as to who was at fault for the accident. Some said both were at fault.

“Both are careless. One doesn’t expect people walking on the road; one doesn’t expect people driving,” said Facebook user Philip Tan.

“Both equally to blame. But the driver was more wrong since he should have already seen the smoke blooming even before getting near the gantry,” Facebook user Michael Sim pointed out.

“How can one drive through poor visibility? It’s not like a plane that gotta fly into the clouds,” he added.

Facebook user Benny Lim also noticed that the supervisor walked away seconds before the incident happened.

He was “supposed to act as a safety officer but walked away. When fogging, there is always a supervisor accompanying the fogger,” said the netizen.

Others reminded motorists to turn on their headlights whenever visibility is compromised as a safety precaution. /TISG

