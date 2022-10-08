Home News Lorry slams into passing worker due to poor visibility during fumigation in...

Lorry slams into passing worker due to poor visibility during fumigation in Woodlands

Photo: IG screengrab/Singapore Incidents

The lorry failed to stop and went through the smoke, eventually hitting the worker.

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

The issue of safety awareness while on the road was highlighted in an incident involving a lorry that collided with a passing worker despite having close to no visibility due to ongoing fumigation works.

The video shared on the Instagram account, Singapore Incident started with a lorry approaching the gantry as the fumigation smoke emerged from a nearby manhole.

The smoke billowed and covered the lorry’s path as it crossed the gantry.

Meanwhile, a man, presumed to be the fogger, emerged from the side and proceeded to cross the street.

Photo: IG screengrab/Singapore Incidents

The lorry failed to stop and went through the smoke, eventually hitting the worker.

Photo: IG screengrab/Singapore Incidents

The man was pushed to the ground due to the impact.

The lorry driver immediately reversed the vehicle before alighting to check on the man.

Netizens shared mixed reactions as to who was at fault for the accident. Some said both were at fault.

“Both are careless. One doesn’t expect people walking on the road; one doesn’t expect people driving,” said Facebook user Philip Tan.

“Both equally to blame. But the driver was more wrong since he should have already seen the smoke blooming even before getting near the gantry,” Facebook user Michael Sim pointed out.

“How can one drive through poor visibility? It’s not like a plane that gotta fly into the clouds,” he added.

Facebook user Benny Lim also noticed that the supervisor walked away seconds before the incident happened.

He was “supposed to act as a safety officer but walked away. When fogging, there is always a supervisor accompanying the fogger,” said the netizen.

Others reminded motorists to turn on their headlights whenever visibility is compromised as a safety precaution. /TISG

GrabFood rider dies from hit and run accident with lorry outside Waterway Point

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Morning Digest, Oct 9

Container truck crushes taxi at Kaki Bukit slip road   One individual was injured and taken to the hospital today (8 Oct) when a container truck collided with a Comfort DelGro taxi while both vehicles were turning at a slip road...
Read more
Personal Finance

How the Recent Property Cooling Measures Will Affect You as a Potential Homeowner

In a joint press release between MAS, MND and HDB, the Singapore government has announced new cooling measures for the property market that have...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 8

Maid who works alone cleaning 5 storey house with little rest & meals asks ‘how to deal with employer who have mood swing’   A foreign...
Read more
Featured News

‘What is the purpose of having children?’ — Netizen questions the ‘old mindset’ of having kids as ‘investments’

A netizen asked for comments on the reason people should have children, arguing that it should be for love rather than the “old mindset”...
Read more
Home News

Lorry slams into passing worker due to poor visibility during fumigation in Woodlands

The issue of safety awareness while on the road was highlighted in an incident involving a lorry that collided with a passing worker despite...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Oct 9

Container truck crushes taxi at Kaki Bukit slip road   One individual was injured and taken to the hospital today (8...
Read more
Personal Finance

How the Recent Property Cooling Measures Will Affect You as a Potential Homeowner

In a joint press release between MAS, MND and HDB, the Singapore government has announced new cooling measures for...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 8

Maid who works alone cleaning 5 storey house with little rest & meals asks ‘how to deal with employer...
Read more
Featured News

‘What is the purpose of having children?’ — Netizen questions the ‘old mindset’ of having kids as ‘investments’

A netizen asked for comments on the reason people should have children, arguing that it should be for love...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore