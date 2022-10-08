Priscelia Chan celebrates her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Alan Tern, says ‘It feels so surreal that 15 years flew by in a blink of an eye’

- Advertisement -

Priscelia Chan, a 42-year-old Singaporean television actress and host, shares how grateful she is to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Alan Tern, who was also a former Singaporean actor.

“As we continue to grow together hand in hand with God in our lives, words can’t describe how thankful I am to be with you, my soulmate. Thank you for being who you are and loving me for who I am” she added.

The couple received numerous congratulations from people who supported their relationship. Other Singaporean celebrities also expressed their happiness for the loving couple:

Priscelia Chan and Alan Tern had been happily married since October 6, 2007.

