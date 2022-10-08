Entertainment Celebrity Priscelia Chan celebrates her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Alan Tern,...

Priscelia Chan celebrates her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Alan Tern, says ‘It feels so surreal that 15 years flew by in a blink of an eye’

"#ThanksbetoGod for our marriage, built on years of friendship, buddyhood, perfect teamwork and love." — Priscelia Chan 曾诗梅

By Aiah Bathan
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Priscelia Chan, a 42-year-old Singaporean television actress and host, shares how grateful she is to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Alan Tern, who was also a former Singaporean actor. 

“As we continue to grow together hand in hand with God in our lives, words can’t describe how thankful I am to be with you, my soulmate. Thank you for being who you are and loving me for who I am” she added. 

Photo from: Priscelia Chan’s FB page

The couple received numerous congratulations from people who supported their relationship. Other Singaporean celebrities also expressed their happiness for the loving couple: 

Photo from Facebook comments

Photo from Instagram comments

Priscelia Chan and Alan Tern had been happily married since October 6, 2007. 

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Hong Hui Fang is ready for Ajoomma’s world premiere!

Hong Hui Fang, a 61-year-old veteran Singaporean actress, has set foot in Busan, South Korea for the world premiere of Ajoomma at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.  A Facebook post from The Celebrity Agency which manages the actress wrote...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Is Singapore Inc. using old methods to deal with problems? And has the machine overtaken human intuition & reflection?

I think we would probably all agree that change is the only constant in life. With that in mind, it is important that our...
Read more
Celebrity

Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, posted on her social media accounts that she is on her way to the Asia...
Read more
Home News

Singaporeans debate over behaviour of school children throwing rubbish down the drain

Singaporeans seem to be divided when it comes to their take on a video where school children are seen throwing rubbish into a drain. An...
Read more
Celebrity

Priscelia Chan celebrates her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Alan Tern, says ‘It feels so surreal that 15 years flew by in a...

Priscelia Chan, a 42-year-old Singaporean television actress and host, shares how grateful she is to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Alan...
Read more
Celebrity

Hong Hui Fang is ready for Ajoomma’s world premiere!

Hong Hui Fang, a 61-year-old veteran Singaporean actress, has set foot in Busan, South Korea for the world premiere...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Is Singapore Inc. using old methods to deal with problems? And has the machine overtaken human intuition & reflection?

I think we would probably all agree that change is the only constant in life. With that in mind,...
Read more
Celebrity

Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, posted on her social media accounts that she is on...
Read more
Home News

Singaporeans debate over behaviour of school children throwing rubbish down the drain

Singaporeans seem to be divided when it comes to their take on a video where school children are seen...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore