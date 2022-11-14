Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 14

- Advertisement -

Netizen asks for advice concerning sister-in-law who treats mum ‘like a slave’ and manipulates brother

“SIL treats my mum like a slave, eyes my dad’s money and influences my brother the same way,” a netizen wrote on the NUS Whispers Facebook page recently, asking for advice as to how to handle the situation, or come up with a different perspective. They wrote that they are “torn over what to do” concerning their family relationships, which are not the best even without the sister-in-law. Read more here…

‘The food is worth every cent,’ says food blogger who paid $1,127 dinner tab as she raves over Geylang eatery

Great food is one of Singapore’s best-kept secrets, and more and more people are prepared to pay good money for an excellent meal, including food blogger Veronica Phua, who was all praises online about a recent meal in Geylang.

The resto in question is Geylang’s Sin Huat Eating House, which specializes primarily in seafood. The eatery was included in this year’s Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

Read more here…

Annie Yi finally reveals the reason for her divorce — after 9 years!

Annie Yi, a 51-year-old Taiwanese singer, divorced her husband, Harlem Yu, back in 2009. They were together for 9 years before their separation. The couple had a son, Harrison Yu, who was 7 years old during their divorce. Harrison is now 20 years old and is now studying in New York. The question that remained unanswered was: What was the cause of their divorce? Recently, the actress finally revealed the reason for her split up with Harlem. Read more here…

Rebecca Lim opens up about leaving her comfort zone, her constant struggles & anxieties of feeling inadequate

Rebecca Lim, a 36-year-old Singaporean actress, shared about her insecurities in Jean Danker’s mental wellness podcast, “R U Okay?”.

Their conversation covered a variety of topics – how she deals with feeling down and how her parents support her acting career after landing a role that was not in the lines of a third party, a mistress, or a prostitute in her early days in the industry.

Read more here…

Woman says her boyfriend is a great guy but is also ‘quite a sore loser; he’ll start throwing things, banging table’

A woman took to social media asking others how to deal with her boyfriend, who “is a great guy” but is “also quite a sore loser”. In her anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was with her boyfriend for two years and described him as someone who “treats me well, smart, makes me laugh”.

Read more here…

