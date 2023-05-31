Stories you might’ve missed, May 31

TADA driver calls passenger b***h and says: ‘Because you are nothing, that’s why you come to Singapore’

SINGAPORE: A Tada passenger was shocked to receive a profanity-laden xenophobic rant just for asking her driver how she could pay for the ride she took last Friday (May 26). The passenger, TikTok user @bekindtoday88, claims that the driver launched into his insulting spiel after he asked her whether she would use cash to pay for her ride. Read more here…

Woman begs for forgiveness after being caught stealing toilet paper

SINGAPORE: A video capturing a woman begging for forgiveness after attempting to steal toilet paper from a local car centre has gone viral, eliciting sympathy and criticism from netizens.

It is unclear exactly when the incident occurred, but a video of the incident, posted on TikTok by a man named Jimmy Ho, is circulating online. The video shows a woman wearing a mask who can be seen clutching an orange and black bag while a male voice asks her repeatedly, “What did you steal?”

Read more here…

2.5 years jail and 10 years driving ban for woman who caused fatal CTE crash

SINGAPORE: A female driver, whose speeding resulted in a massive multi-vehicle crash that claimed one life and injured six others, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison and banned from driving for ten years. 35-year-old Ng Wen Xun was speeding at about 215 kmh along the Central Expressway (CTE) around 9 pm on 23 July last year, blatantly disregarding the 80 kmh speed limit. She then lost control of her vehicle, colliding with the guardrail in the middle of the road.

WP MP Louis Chua: Time to review CPF Ordinary Account formula

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) noted in a May 30 (Tuesday) Facebook post that Special and Medisave accounts are going up from 4.00 per cent to 4.01 per cent, based on an announcement from the CPF Board on May 29.

He wrote that the Ordinary Account interest rate has remained unchanged, adding, “I have been arguing in Parliament that the OA formula has been unchanged since 1999, and it is time that we relook reviewing this formula, to at least better take into account the current nature of fixed deposit and savings rates from the three local banks – even if the CPF’s preference is not to consider inflation in the formula.“

Read more here…

Employer complains that her maid scratches her head & body by sticking her hands under her t-shirt while cooking, also forgets to wash hands after toilet breaks

SINGAPORE: A frustrated employer took to social media seeking the opinions of other foreign domestic helpers concerning her maid.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote that her maid had worked for her and her elderly mother for the past eight months. She added that her mother, though elderly, was relatively healthy and independent. Regarding her maid, however, she had quite the opposite to say.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg