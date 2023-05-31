2.5 years jail and 10 years driving ban for woman who caused fatal CTE crash

SINGAPORE: A female driver, whose speeding resulted in a massive multi-vehicle crash that claimed one life and injured six others, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison and banned from driving for ten years.

35-year-old Ng Wen Xun was speeding at about 215 kmh along the Central Expressway (CTE) around 9 pm on 23 July last year, blatantly disregarding the 80 kmh speed limit. She then lost control of her vehicle, colliding with the guardrail in the middle of the road.

The impact caused her car to veer left, crashing into a motorcycle. Subsequently, her vehicle veered to the right, colliding with another motorcycle, a lorry, and a car, before hitting the leftmost guardrail and catching fire.

Both motorcyclists were thrown onto the road due to the impact of the collision. The truck, which was carrying migrant workers, also toppled over, sending two workers flying off the vehicle onto the road.

Seven individuals were taken to the hospital as firefighters extinguished the fire from Ng’s car. The 31-year-old motorcyclist who was hit first later died in the hospital, while the two migrant workers suffered fractures to their wrist and spine, respectively.

Ng admitted to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. She is expected to start serving her jail sentence from 12 June.

