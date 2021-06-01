Home News Featured News Toyota crashes into condo guardhouse at Farrer Road, injuring security guard

The car was trying to enter the condo

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

Zi Xuan You

Singapore – A car crashed into a condominium guardhouse at Farrer Road, severely damaging the guardhouse and injuring a security guard.

On Saturday morning (May 29), a Toyota Corolla Altis crashed into a guardhouse in Waterfall Gardens while trying to enter the premises. Onlookers gathered around the wreckage and some took photographs.

The base of the guardhouse was severely damaged. Rubble and debris lay scattered around the site and glass shards littered the ground. A floor lamp fixture just outside the guardhouse was found broken in half.

The impact of the crash also upended a desktop and some other technological equipment in the guardhouse. The built-in table was displaced. Papers and files could be seen strewn across the floor.

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG – Destroyed Interior of Guardhouse

Paramedics and firefighters later arrived at the scene. The security guard was seen being carried away on a wheeled stretcher by paramedics.

A tow truck came by later to haul away the car. The front of the car, particularly the bonnet, was visibly dented and damaged. The car’s windshield was cracked and the vehicle registration number plate at the front had fallen off as well.

The area was cordoned off with several traffic cones after the entranceway to the condominium was cleared. Maintenance workers also turned up at the site to assess the damage./TISG

 

 

