Morning Digest, June 1

Netizen witnesses mother publicly humiliating her son and making him kneel for 1 hr to apologize to her at food court

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media after seeing a young boy appearing to be publicly humiliated by his mother at a food court when she made him kneel to apologize to her while many were walking by. A follower of the sgfollowsall Instagram page posted a photo of a young boy, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts and with a yellow hoodie draped around his shoulders, kneeling beside a woman. Read more here…

Angel Supermart catches 2 employees stealing; losses reportedly in hundreds of thousands

SINGAPORE: Angel Supermart posted twice about employees who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the grocery’s tills and then covered it up.

On the morning of May 28 (Sunday), the grocery posted on its Facebook page that Hawa Mami, a cashier, was arrested for theft. Later that afternoon, in another post, Angel Supermart said it caught Norliah Binte Abd Aziz in the same offence.

Read more here…

Salary increase for NS men ‘welcome news’ says WP MP Gerald Giam, who called for it in Parliament in February

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) explained why he has called for an increase in the allowances for NS men in a post on his blog on May 30 (Tuesday). Mr Giam had asked the Defense Minister in February if raising the allowances of full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) could be considered, given inflationary pressures and higher costs of living.

Blast from the past: Tze char stall owner picture from 1970s surfaces online

SINGAPORE: An old photo of a Tze char stall owner from the 1970s has surfaced on Reddit, causing many to feel nostalgic.

On Thursday (May 25), a Redditor shared a significant throwback photograph that caused many Singaporeans to feel nostalgic. “Tze char stall owner preparing for the evening meal service, circa 1970s,” the heading read.

Read more here…

Engaged woman says she had faked her personality throughout her relationship, transformed herself into her fiance’s dream girl

SINGAPORE: An engaged woman took to social media asking if she should come clean about her fake personality before she tied the knot. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman said she wanted her fiancé “so badly that I made myself into the girl of his dreams”. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg