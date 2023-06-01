“Another #1 to add to the credentials” — Netizens respond to report of Singapore being most expensive in Asia Pacific for private housing

SINGAPORE: Netizens are responding to recent news of Singapore reportedly taking the number one spot in Asia Pacific when it comes to private housing prices.

According to a recent article, a report published on May 30 divulged that in 2022, the median price for private housing in the country was US$1.2 million (S$1.6 million). According to the report, Singapore had the highest median price in Asia Pacific. It also bagged the number one spot in the region when it came to the most expensive places to rent private housing, according to the most recently updated Home Attainability Index by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific Centre for Housing.

In response to this news, many took to the comments section of a Reddit thread created on Tuesday (May 10).

Some people sarcastically cheered Singapore on for bagging the number one spot. “We’ve outdone the Swiss standard of living, that was promised decades ago,” said one, “Achievement unlocked!”

Another wrote, “Another number one to add to the credentials.”

Still, a third commented, “We have beat Hong Kong Now is the time to take over Monaco as (the) world’s number one.”

One expressed surprise over the report, comparing Singapore’s housing situation with Hong Kong’s. “This is surprising,” the online user wrote. “Despite Hong Kong’s property prices falling, I didn’t expect Singapore to be more pricey than them.”

Still, another sarcastically wrote, “I’m glad our Ministers are being well paid!”

One netizen even went so far as to say, “Asia Pacific? Try ‘the world.’ We are probably almost there too.”

Since it was created, the Reddit thread has garnered over 250 upvotes.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg