Engaged woman says she had faked her personality throughout her relationship, transformed herself into her fiance’s dream girl

SINGAPORE: An engaged woman took to social media asking if she should come clean about her fake personality before she tied the knot.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman said she wanted her fiancé “so badly that I made myself into the girl of his dreams”.

“He was older and liked women, not girls. He had marriage in mind and wanted a wife who was classy and refined, so that was who I became. He was often in a suit, so I started wearing blouses and gowns instead of mini skirts and crop tops. He was health conscious and careful with what went into his body, so I stopped eating junk food and started reading nutritional labels. He had impeccable manners and never swore, so I sat like a lady rather than slouching and cussing. And so on”, she confessed.

The woman attributed it all to her “adaptable personality” and said that she was someone who was eager to please others. She said that while some might find her to be disingenuous, she said that people would open up to her easily and find a kindred soul in her.

“Yet, now that my spontaneous role-play is turning into a permanent casting, I am forced into doing some introspection. Who am I truly? Am I conning my fiancé into marrying a woman created out of thin air? Will he be disappointed if in 20 years time he catches me stuffing my face with Cheetos at 3am? Should I bring this up with him or let it lie?” she asked others in the group.

Here’s what others who commented on the post said:

