Stories you might’ve missed, May 25

MAID SHOCKED AFTER GETTING SCOLDED WANTS TO GO BACK AFTER 3 MONTHS, SAYS SHE WILL ONLY STAY “IF SIR CHANGES”

SINGAPORE: A heavily pregnant employer took to social media asking for advice when her maid wanted to be sent back to her home country just because she got scolded. The employer said that because of the advanced stage of her pregnancy, it would be a huge inconvenience to find another maid, not to mention a waste of all her money.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for both helpers and employers alike, the employer wrote that her maid is a first-timer working in Singapore and that she was directly employed without an agent.

Read more here…

“QUITE HIGH”. HDB LEAF DESIGN GOES VIRAL — AGAIN

SINGAPORE: The interesting design choice in one HDB block is causing a bit of a stir online, with netizens poking fun at the cannabis-lookalike leaves yet again.

A May 23 (Tuesday) post on the SGAG Facebook account captioned “the hdb here quite high ah” has got a lot of comments and shares.

Read more here…

FELICIA CHIN RECALLS HOW DISINTERESTED HER CO-WORKERS WERE TOWARDS HER WHEN SHE WORKED IN A CLOTHES STORE YEARS AGO

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post shared by Hai Hao Ma, local artist Felicia Chin talked about the times when she felt excluded in social situations and when her co-workers were disinterested towards her. She shared that at the age of 17 or 18, she had temporarily worked in a clothing retail job and felt that her colleagues did not vibe with her.

She stated (translated into English): “Maybe I was too enthusiastic and optimistic and kept attending to customers, while my coworkers were more laidback in comparison, so they might have misunderstood me.”

Read more here…

EMPLOYER FINDS A VAPE DEVICE IN MAID’S ROOM, ASKS WHAT IF HER CHILDREN HAD ACCIDENTALLY GOT HOLD OF IT

SINGAPORE: An employer who found a vape device in her maid’s room took to social media asking for advice.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for both helpers and employers, the woman said that she had a real estate agent bring people to view their rental flat as her landlord planned to sell their unit. “I went to out helpers room to open the windows and found a vape by the window. When interviewing and going through house rules out (sic) helper of a few months says she does not smoke”, she wrote.

Read more here…

“WIFE IS ANGRY / ANNOYED BECAUSE I DON’T POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA,” REDDIT USER LAMENTS

SINGAPORE: A Reddit thread blew up after a man wrote that his wife got angry and annoyed because he doesn’t post on social media, with netizens saying that there must be an underlying issue for their argument.

u/crazzeboi wrote on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (May 23) that he and his wife argued “because I don’t upload photos of us on my social media account (Instagram Facebook etc.) I mean I used to but over the years I don’t see a point to update my social media anymore. Her argument is that if I don’t update my social media how will people know if we are still together (we are married??)”

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg