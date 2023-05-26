Morning Digest, May 26

HOW CAN I RETURN SOMETHING TO SHOPEE THAT I NEVER RECEIVED? ASKS NETIZEN WHOSE REFUND REQUEST WAS DENIED

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to air her grievance against online shopping platform Shopee after she was asked to return an item that she says she never received.

Ms Regina Soh wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (May 22) that she had been refused a refund by Shopee because the company said it had Proof of Delivery (POD) that the item had been delivered.

Read more here…

WOMAN FILES POLICE REPORT AGAINST TADA DRIVER WHO ALLEGEDLY HELD HER LAPTOP RANSOM FOR $100 AFTER SHE LEFT IT IN HIS CAR

SINGAPORE: After inadvertently leaving her laptop in a car she booked through a ride-hailing service, a woman said that the driver asked for a large amount of money for its return.

The woman, who asked to be identified simply as Ms Bella, wrote a post detailing her experience on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on May 23 (Tuesday), warning netizens to “Pls be cautious.”

Read more here…

RICHIE KOH GETS SPECIAL TREATMENT IN DRAMA SERIES AS HE PLAYS THE MAIN LEAD, SAYS CO-STAR CAVIN SOH

SINGAPORE: In an episode of the entertainment show #JustSwipeLah, the cast of Mediacorp’s newest drama, Cash on Delivery, spoke about their experience with special training programmes to prepare for their roles. Also present in the show were artists Cavin Soh, Richie Koh, He Yingying, and Jernelle Oh.

Jernelle, who needs to use a wheelchair in the drama because her character has cerebral palsy, shared: “I tried going to the toilet and opening the door by myself.. I realised that many doors were too small and not suitable for my wheelchair to enter and exit.”

Read more here…

SHOULD A NEW EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTE TO AN OFFICE FUND WHILE STILL ON PROBATION? REDDIT USERS SAY, “NO”

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user who is new to his job asked if he’s obliged to contribute to his office fund, given that his salary isn’t that high and he’s still within the probation period.

“Recieved an announcement about collecting ang pow for an employees wedding, but no obligation of course. I have never really interacted with this person before. Should I be contributing?,” asked u/4C35101013 on r/askSingapore on May 23 (Tuesday).

Read more here…

MAN SAYS THAT A GIRL GAVE HIM MIXED SIGNALS FOR 6 MONTHS BEFORE SHE DECIDED SHE PREFERRED HER BOYFRIEND AND GHOSTED HIM

SINGAPORE: A confused guy took to social media after wondering if he had been led on by a girl for six months.

In a post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the man wrote: “So I got led on (I think) for a good 6 months by a girl before she decided she preferred her BF and ghosted me”. He asked if he misread the situation as the girl gave him the time of day, went out exclusively with him and allowed him to pay for her meals and activities.

Read more here…

