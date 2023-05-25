Felicia Chin recalls how disinterested her co-workers were towards her when she worked in a clothes store years ago

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post shared by Hai Hao Ma, local artist Felicia Chin talked about the times where she felt excluded in social situations and when her co-workers were disinterested towards her. She shared that at the age of 17 or 18, she had temporarily worked in a clothing retail job and felt that her colleagues did not vibe with her.

She stated (translated in English): “Maybe I was too enthusiastic and optimistic and kept attending to customers, while my coworkers were more laidback in comparison, so they might have misunderstood me.”

Felicia added (translated in English): “I wonder if I could have done things differently. For example, I could have asked them if I could do anything to make them feel more comfortable and find an acceptable compromise for everybody.”

She expressed that it is okay to reach out to others, but it is also important to respect other people’s choices in life.

“Some people need time to warm up and some people just need their space… It’s all about learning and growing while protecting ourselves,” she remarked.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

One IG user commented: “Yes, used to have similar experiences when I was in my early 20s in different organisations. When you are more committed and diligent than others, somehow they would not “like” you, and you wonder what you have offended them. 😂😂 Even if you had tried to talk to them, they might not open up or choose to trust you. There are more negative people than positive and supportive ones in this world. Just gotta do your best and let God take care of the rest. Amen 🙏🏻”

Another IG user mentioned: “Indeed very easy to be misunderstood as wayang when u are just trying to be positive and welcoming.. 😂”

One more user declared: “Hmm it depends on a type of circumstance I face for good or bad likewise but surely that it will not affect my overall work from a way of handling things.”

