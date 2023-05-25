“Quite high”. HDB leaf design goes viral — again

SINGAPORE: The interesting design choice in one HDB block is causing a bit of a stir online, with netizens poking fun at the cannabis-lookalike leaves yet again.

A May 23 (Tuesday) post on the SGAG Facebook account captioned “the hdb here quite high ah” has got a lot of comments and shares.

The HDB block has previously been identified as being located along the Upper Serangoon viaduct, in the Bidadari area. It is under the purview of the Jalan Besar Town Council.

The design, patterned after the leaves of the Japanese maple tree, is perceived by many to look like a cannabis or marijuana leaf, although others have said it looks more like a kang kong leaf.

Commenters on the SGAG post appear to be having a lot of fun with it.

The unusual design choice first caught people’s attention last year.

However, while Facebook users poked fun at the design, cannabis is something that Singaporean authorities take very seriously indeed.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, cannabis is classified as a Class A drug.

The possession or consumption of cannabis can result in up to 10 years’ jail, up to $20,000 fine, or both.

Anyone found guilty of the illegal traffic, import, or export of over 500 grams of cannabis, over 200 grams of cannabis resin, or over 1,000 grams of cannabis mixture may even face the death penalty.

Last June, when Thailand legalised the cultivation and possession of marijuana and hemp for specific purposes, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) issued a reminder to Singaporeans overseas that doing drugs is an offence.

/TISG

