Stories you might’ve missed, May 12

A woman showed photos of her 4-year-old daughter’s burns after boiling hot tea spilt on the child’s legs. Writing to crowdsourced news site Stomp, she warned parents to take care as this might happen to their child.

The mum appeared to feel that the meal tray had been poorly designed, as it made it “easy” for spills to occur. And although netizens were sympathetic because of the accident, they seemed to feel that the mum was at least partly responsible.

The mother, referred to as Lim in the story, told Stomp that they were en route from Doha to Singapore on April 28, at around 5am, when the tea spilt.

