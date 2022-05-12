Home News Stories you might've missed, May 12

Stories you might've missed, May 12

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today

By Obbana Rajah
Following backlash from netizens, Jade Rasif says she didn’t commission The Straits Times for her 2nd appearance in ST article in less than 2 days

Photo: Instagram / djjaderasif

Jade Rasif took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 10) following the backlash to a Straits Times article on her.

The DJ and influencer responded to the second Straits Times piece in less than 2 days. The piece, titled ‘DJ Jade Rasif unfazed by critics who call her ‘a terrible mother’ received almost 200 comments and more than 550 reactions, most of which were critical of Ms Rasif.

Read more here

4-year-old girl suffers burn from boiling hot drink on flight; mum blames tray, netizens blame mum

Photo: Unsplash/ Alexander Schimmeck (for illustration purposes only).

A woman showed photos of her 4-year-old daughter’s burns after boiling hot tea spilt on the child’s legs. Writing to crowdsourced news site Stomp, she warned parents to take care as this might happen to their child.

The mum appeared to feel that the meal tray had been poorly designed, as it made it “easy” for spills to occur. And although netizens were sympathetic because of the accident, they seemed to feel that the mum was at least partly responsible.

The mother, referred to as Lim in the story, told Stomp that they were en route from Doha to Singapore on April 28, at around 5am, when the tea spilt.

Read more here

Man jobless almost 2 years says he doesn’t get selected after job interviews, even friends & girl cut ties with him, asks advice, “How can I find jobs?”

FB screengrab Singapore CBD

A man not able to find a job for almost two years took to social media asking netizens for advice, especially after a girl who wanted to date him left after she found out he was unemployed.

In a post to popular confessions page SGWhispers on Tuesday (May 10), the man wrote that he had been searching for a supply chain or procurement job for almost two years. He added that he applied in various industries such as construction, engineering, manufacturing, non-governmental organizations (NGO) and even education, but was of no avail.

Read more here

Police probes lawyer in prominent drug trafficking case for legal practice with expired certificate

police-probes-lawyer-in-prominent-drug-trafficking-case-for-legal-practice-with-expired-certificate

The Police said on Wednesday (May 11) that they were investigating a woman for being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor. The Straits Times (ST) identified the lawyer as Ms Violet Netto who earlier this year represented Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam in an appeal against his death sentence. He was hanged on April 27.

The Police said that on 27 April 2022, a police report was lodged against the woman and that she had purportedly acted as an advocate and solicitor on at least three occasions, even though her practising certificate had expired.

Read more here

 

