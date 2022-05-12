Bugatti replica — Made in Vietnam!

A viral Twitter video, that garnered 10 million views in three days, shows a group of friends in Vietnam building a replica Bugatti out of clay. The group originally posted the video to their YouTube channel, NHT TV, which also has other videos documenting the car’s year-long construction process, including the search for the material and patching of the clay on a bare-bone model.
Though the project got praised by Twitter users for the group’s inventiveness, there were others who criticised them for using clay in a moving car. They thought the safety of the car was in doubt. But if you watch the video until the end, you will realise that the guys remove the clay mould from the frame and replaces it with fibreglass.
A one-year study of Vietnamese youth who built their own Bugatti out of clay mud… 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LSvvelI2sc
— fgnszgn (@_figensezgin) May 6, 2022
Which is still a better way to build a car and drive it around without much fear for the safety of the passengers. Nevertheless, a user says:
Clay in car modelling
The post Who would want a Bugatti made of clay from Vietnam? appeared first on The Independent News.
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg