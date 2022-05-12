Following backlash from netizens, Jade Rasif says she didn’t commission The Straits Times for her 2nd appearance in ST article in less than 2 days

- Advertisement -

Jade Rasif took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 10) following the backlash to a Straits Times article on her.

The DJ and influencer responded to the second Straits Times piece in less than 2 days. The piece, titled ‘DJ Jade Rasif unfazed by critics who call her ‘a terrible mother’ received almost 200 comments and more than 550 reactions, most of which were critical of Ms Rasif.

In her Instagram Stories, Ms Rasif added that she appreciated the hard work of the journalist, and she appreciated netizens. She added: “Just wanted to clarify that I really did not know this article was coming out today. I have never asked anyone to write an article about me so directing hate at me for being in the news is??”



She then shared a screengrab of the 272,000 views on her article and added: “You have to be a hecking idiot to ask why the papers keep publishing these articles. To advertisers, attention is currency”.

“Every second you engage on my article, every moment your eye lingers, that’s $$$$ in someone’s pocket… and not mine”, she wrote.

In her stories, Ms Rasif also singled out the following comment that alleged: “When u r rich, u can buy publicity, lame stories, attention and etc. Lol. The Straits Times must have been paid so well that they are willing to publish her stories twice in a week. Lol. Attention seeker”.

To that, Ms Rasif responded: “So thank u sweetie, but no…I didn’t pay for this… you did”.

The first article on Ms Rasif was part of Mother’s Day and titled ‘Jade Rasif, Liu Lingling and other S’pore celeb maverick mums’.

In March, responding to speculation about her family wealth, Ms Rasif touched on the topic of her father. The 28-year-old responded to a comment on social media.

In an Instagram story on March 9, Ms Rasif, shared the conversation she had with a netizen on Facebook about David. The netizen opined that they thought Ms Rasif came from a very wealthy family that included David Rasif as one of its members.

Responding, Jade wrote: “Can I just clear this up? My dad when I was 12, stole 4 million. He’s still on interpols wanted”.

According to singaporelegaladvice.com, “A lawyer by profession, (David) Rasif had just received a sum of almost $2 million from his clients for a property purchase transaction. This sum was later misappropriated by Rasif and used, inter alia, for the purchase of precious stones and jewellery from a jewellery retailer”.

In a second Instagram story on the topic, Ms Rasif added: “If you really think I would risk going to jail & miss out on the best years of my life over 4 million in stolen gold bars you are insane”. /TISG

