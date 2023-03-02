Stories you might’ve missed, March 2

Woman says that she and her boyfriend confirmed they would be engaged by 2022 but he has tried to postpone it twice

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking others for advice on whether she should break up with her boyfriend because he had not yet proposed to her on the date they agreed upon. In her anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that she had been with her boyfriend for almost three years. “I was upfront with him and told him since the start of our relationship that I had baggage over my exes always initiating the talk of marriage and then afterwards just being reluctant to commit afterwards (i don’t want to go into further detail but in both cases both exes did me quite dirty”, she wrote. Read more here…

Maid says she is finally going on leave after 6 years without a day off, asks if she should be paid

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker took to social media asking about the leave that she was about to go on.

The helper wrote that she wanted to return home to the Philippines for a month and added that she did not have a day off for the past six years. In her post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid also wrote that she would be renewing her contract in April.

Read more here…

DJ Jade Rasif is back in Switzerland, says the view is “most stunning” while exposing her buttocks

SINGAPORE — DJ Jade Rasif recently shared via her Instagram stories that she is back on a trip to Switzerland. In previous news, Jade was hospitalized after getting into an accident while skiing, but she is now discharged and can finally start skiing again. “Such a blessing to be back in Switzerland after 2 weeks, doctors have cleared me to skii again!!! Woooooosh,” the DJ said in one of her stories, alongside a beautiful view of the mountains covered in snow. Read more here…

‘Very rude’ cashier scans items wrongly but shouts at customer instead, says ‘it doesn’t matter because I’m resigning already’

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media after an unpleasant experience at a grocery, wherein she was shouted at and threatened by a cashier, who told her, “it doesn’t matter because I’m resigning already.”

Ms Caitlin Lim wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday night (March 1) about her encounter with a “Very rude cashier at HAO Mart Blk 91, Telok Blangah St 31.”

Read more here…

Customer says bad experience with Samsung’s quality & service has led him to iPhone

SINGAPORE: Yet another disgruntled Samsung mobile phone user has taken to social media recently, this time saying that he guesses “retaining customers is not important” and that his encounter with them has caused him to decide to switch to iPhone, even if he’s never owned one before. Mr Tanner Tan, a Samsung customer, posted photos of his Samsung Fold 3 on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (March 1). He said his phone has quality issues, but what made the experience so bad for him was how these issues were handled. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg