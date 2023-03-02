Woman says that she and her boyfriend confirmed they would be engaged by 2022 but he has tried to postpone it twice

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking others for advice on whether she should break up with her boyfriend because he had not yet proposed to her on the date they agreed upon.

In her anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that she had been with her boyfriend for almost three years. “I was upfront with him and told him since the start of our relationship that I had baggage over my exes always initiating the talk of marriage and then afterwards just being reluctant to commit afterwards (i don’t want to go into further detail but in both cases both exes did me quite dirty”, she wrote.

When she first met her boyfriend, she told him about the baggage and insecurity that was caused by her previous relationships where “guys would pursue me hard, swear to move the earth for me, etc….and then when it came down to it, all of it just never happened. My boyfriend said he would be different, and told me he would propose at the 2.5 year mark (2022)”, she explained. The woman said that she and her boyfriend spoke about the issue at length and they agreed that they would be engaged by 2022. According to her, her boyfriend even shared this with her mother and grandmother. She also said that they have a ring ready as well.

“2022 comes and goes and he hasn’t proposed. I ask him about it and he asks for an extension. I’m a bit sad since he never initiated the conversation and I had to bring it up, but I agree. We have end Feb in mind. I asked him today again, since end Feb is coming . He asks for an extension again and this is honestly killing me”, she said. She added that her boyfriend has the ring and has had 14 months to plan a proposal.

She continued: “apart from this though we’re a great couple and don’t fight. He tells me I’m the love of his life everyday.

I love him but I feel my boundaries are constantly being stepped over and disregarded. I hate that I’m the one initiating these conversations and every time it just makes me feel resentful. I know my past baggage and insecurity is playing a part here but I can’t help how sh***y I feel”.

“I love him so much but I’m also already planning the breakup conversation in my head”, she wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post mostly urged her to break up with him. Here’s what they said:

