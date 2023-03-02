Woman says she’s not able to afford to pay her ex-husband’s maintenance for their children, asks if she will be jailed or fined

SINGAPORE: A worried mother took to social media asking others for help because she was not able to pay the $400 maintenance for her children.

In her anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, she wrote: “The reason why I didn’t fought for care and control of my children is because we stayed in my parent’s 3 room flat during our course of marriage and the court will look into which parent is able to provide a better living for the children. Obviously I couldn’t provide a room for them, I was a sahm (stay at home mother) for 10yrs+ and wasn’t working at the time of divorce”.

She explained that her husband would file for maintenance orders from time to time, and she would be required to go to court. The woman said that she had another child below the age of three. Because that child was going to childcare, she had to look for part-time work during those hours, leaving her with a limited salary.

“I meetup with my daughter once a month, I would spent around $100-$120 for meals and buy her stuffs. After deduction of childcare fees, bills, insurance I left with $300-$400 for food, transport, any medical bills. I am soley taking care of my child and unable to work more hours or take on a 2nd job”, the woman wrote.

She added that she was worried and stressed that she would be jailed or fined as she could not pay her ex-husband’s child maintenance. She asked netizens if anyone had experience with this matter.

Here’s what they said:

