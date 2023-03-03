Woman finds out that her husband’s colleague flirts with him and sends him inappropriate photos and texts

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking others for advice on whether she should trust her own husband after he revealed to her that his female colleague was flirting with him.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she recently discovered “my husband’s colleague is trying to hook up with him”. She wrote that she found out when her husband came clean and told her that “one of his colleagues has been texting him inappropriate things and sending him suggestive pictures recently (think sexy lingerie, cleavage shots, suggestive poses etc)”. Her husband has known his female colleague for about four years and she had just gotten married.

“She has never came onto him like this before this incident and their relationship was purely work related. (Or so my husband claims) My husband showed me the texts between him and the colleague and I did see him rejecting her saying its not appropriate for her to say such things to him given that they both have their married partners etc. She said in her texts that she wanted to see if she stood a chance because she really likes him”, she wrote.

The woman asked netizens: “I just wanted to know, do you all think my husband is being honest? That their relationship is purely work related and there’s nothing going on between them? And why is his colleague being such a slut? Trying to seduce someone else’s husband when she has her own? Can someone really stoop that low?”

Earlier this year, a woman who had been married for seven years took to social media asking others for advice after she found suspicious texts on her husband’s phone.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman who was in her early 30s, said she felt she had a loving relationship with her husband and felt very blessed and happy to have him.

However, she wrote that recently, she found out that he “has taken the effort to mute and delete his Telegram chat with this girl who’s his colleague. When confronted he denied and made excuses about it, saying that it’s just normal chat conversation and he deleted it because he didn’t want me to think too much about it since I’m more of the jealous type”.

She added that when she thought about the issue, she felt that if her husband had nothing to hide, why would he delete his colleague’s chat?

“He even muted it in case her chat pops up when I’m around. I’m afraid I might be overthinking. Should I be worried about my marriage?” the woman wrote.

