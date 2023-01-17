Woman says she’s suspicious after her husband hid & deleted messages he had with his female colleague

SINGAPORE — A woman who had been married for seven years took to social media asking others for advice after she found suspicious texts on her husband’s phone.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman who was in her early 30s, said she felt she had a loving relationship with her husband and felt very blessed and happy to have him.

However, she wrote that recently, she found out that he “has taken the effort to mute and delete his Telegram chat with this girl who’s his colleague. When confronted he denied and made excuses about it, saying that it’s just normal chat conversation and he deleted it because he didn’t want me to think too much about it since I’m more of the jealous type”.

She added that when she thought about the issue, she felt that if her husband had nothing to hide, why would he delete his colleague’s chat?

“He even muted it in case her chat pops up when I’m around. I’m afraid I might be overthinking. Should I be worried about my marriage?” the woman wrote.

Last year, a woman who had been married for a decade to her husband wrote that after finding out her spouse cheated, she wanted to explore a relationship with a coworker.

In an anonymous post to popular Facebook page SGWhispers, the woman wrote: “I can’t leave my life but I can’t live this way”. She added that she had two children and was cordial towards her husband but did not love him. The woman wrote that she stayed in the relationship because of her children.

“He just recovered from an illness he battled for 3 years. What made me fall out of it was, I had to find out about his affairs when he was sick. It hurt me to the point I became numb. We were already not sleeping together since 2019, and I always wondered why. Then I found the explicit selfies in his phone. It just broke me”, she added.

Recently, when she attended a course during her 9-5 executive job, she met a guy. She wrote that they became friends and that she did not expect to find him attractive initially. “We became Facebook friends and I discovered he does martial arts, has a great career and is single. Other than that I took it an extra information. As the days went by, I started to develop feelings for him”, she wrote.

She added that the guy would even message her and check on how she was coping with her assignments. “I like him”, she wrote, adding that she even wanted to explore something beyond a platonic friendship with him.

“I can’t imagine being selfish, and leaving, but I know it’s literally nothing because this guy doesn’t even know I have feelings for him. So I’m lost between leaving, but I just cannot go on living this way”, she wrote, asking netizens for advice.

