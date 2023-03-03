Morning Digest, March 3

Customer says bad experience with Samsung’s quality & service has led him to iPhone

SINGAPORE: Yet another disgruntled Samsung mobile phone user has taken to social media recently, this time saying that he guesses “retaining customers is not important” and that his encounter with them has caused him to decide to switch to iPhone, even if he’s never owned one before. Mr Tanner Tan, a Samsung customer, posted photos of his Samsung Fold 3 on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (March 1). He said his phone has quality issues, but what made the experience so bad for him was how these issues were handled. Read more here…

‘New meaning to what carpooling means’ — Man drives into condo pool at Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: A TikTok of a car that ended up in the swimming pool of a condominium has gotten thousands of views since it was posted on Wednesday (March 1).

“The 2023 Hillside Condo Car Pooling incident Singapore. A new meaning to what carpooling means” reads the caption to a TikTok from an account called @marketplaceforads.

Read more here…

DJ Jade Rasif is back in Switzerland, says the view is “most stunning” while exposing her buttocks

SINGAPORE — DJ Jade Rasif recently shared via her Instagram stories that she is back on a trip to Switzerland. In previous news, Jade was hospitalized after getting into an accident while skiing, but she is now discharged and can finally start skiing again. “Such a blessing to be back in Switzerland after 2 weeks, doctors have cleared me to skii again!!! Woooooosh,” the DJ said in one of her stories, alongside a beautiful view of the mountains covered in snow. Read more here…

‘Very rude’ cashier scans items wrongly but shouts at customer instead, says ‘it doesn’t matter because I’m resigning already’

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media after an unpleasant experience at a grocery, wherein she was shouted at and threatened by a cashier, who told her, “it doesn’t matter because I’m resigning already.”

Ms Caitlin Lim wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday night (March 1) about her encounter with a “Very rude cashier at HAO Mart Blk 91, Telok Blangah St 31.”

Read more here…

Leak in Hougang lift causes concern, leading AHTC to temporarily suspend operations

SINGAPORE: The heavy rain across Singapore this week has caused a leak at an elevator in a Hougang public housing estate, leading the town council to suspend operations before the issue was resolved. The incident took place on 28 Feb around 8.25 pm at Block 170A, Hougang Avenue 1. A Redditor posted a video online, showing rainwater flowing down from the top of the elevator. The man later said that his wife discovered the leak when she was taking the elevator with an elderly family member. She subsequently notified Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) of the issue. Read more here…

