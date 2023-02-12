‘I’m ugly but I had fun’ — DJ Jade Rasif crashed down the slope while skiing; says she smashed her face and cut herself

SINGAPORE – DJ Jade Rasif recently crashed down a slope while skiing in Matterhorn, Switzerland. Due to this unfortunate accident, she smashed her face, cut herself and made an unexpected visit to the hospital.

Jade shared on her IG story what really happened before the tragedy. She was speeding down the hill, could not stop, and eventually made her way to the fences surrounding the skiing place. She grabbed the fence and was flipped around which caused cuts around her hands, and she hit her face in a pole.

“I’m ugly but I had fun,” Jade said in her caption as she shared a photo of her injured face.

Jade also posted on her Instagram about the accident.

“He said “try skiing! It will take you places”. I should have checked if “places” were the hospital,” the DJ admitted in one of her recent IG posts about the trip.

Online citizens expressed their ‘get well soon’ regards on her IG post, as well as their thoughts and opinions about the tragedy.

One IG user stated: “Lol looks painful. Try again, fail again, fail better,” which gained a “thanks” from Jade.

Another IG user said: “Hospital after little nose and mouth scratches? Lol”

One more IG user commented: “Get well soon.. I teach you how to ski just drink shots before,” which Jade replied with “wow you mean there’s a way to make it even more dangerous? Great advice, thank you”. She added: “life is short let’s make it shorter”.

Jade Rasif also shared another news in the comment section, declaring: “Update from the hospital I crunched my inner septum”.

