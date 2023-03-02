Leak in Hougang lift causes concern, leading AHTC to temporarily suspend operations

SINGAPORE: The heavy rain across Singapore this week has caused a leak at an elevator in a Hougang public housing estate, leading the town council to suspend operations before the issue was resolved.

The incident took place on 28 Feb around 8.25 pm at Block 170A, Hougang Avenue 1. A Redditor posted a video online, showing rainwater flowing down from the top of the elevator. The man later said that his wife discovered the leak when she was taking the elevator with an elderly family member. She subsequently notified Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) of the issue.

Netizens responding to the video expressed concern that the rainwater seeping into the original parts and mechanism of the elevator may cause an electric shock to passengers.

AHTC quickly worked to resolve the issue. The Workers’ Party held town council said that it received a report around 8 pm and an elevator contractor suspended the operations of both elevators to ensure the safety of residents.

A spokesman for the town council said: “After our on-site inspection, we found that rainwater flowed from the roof of the group into the elevator machine room (motor room). Although there was strong wind and heavy rain at the time, this was an unprecedented situation.”

Several contractors were also on hand along with town council staff to assist residents, including seniors who had to use the stairs.

The town council revealed that the contractor has also carried out rectification works on the two elevators, and the elevators resumed operation yesterday (1 March). The AHTC representative added: “The town council will review the incident and take steps to prevent its recurrence.”

