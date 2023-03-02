DJ Jade Rasif is back in Switzerland, says the view is “most stunning” while exposing her buttocks

SINGAPORE — DJ Jade Rasif recently shared via her Instagram stories that she is back on a trip to Switzerland. In previous news, Jade was hospitalized after getting into an accident while skiing, but she is now discharged and can finally start skiing again.

“Such a blessing to be back in Switzerland after 2 weeks, doctors have cleared me to skii again!!! Woooooosh,” the DJ said in one of her stories, alongside a beautiful view of the mountains covered in snow.

Speaking of how beautiful the view in the said country is, Jade also posted another IG story declaring that it is “most stunning” in Switzerland with the view of nature shown by the window as she exposed her buttocks while relaxing beside a pool wearing a black bikini.

Still following Jade’s Switzerland trip through her stories, the DJ also went to a fancy dinner wearing her Chanel hand warmers – which ironically did not warm her hands at all.

“So I thought these little cute Chanel hand warmers were so cute… Guys they are not warm. They really are not warm. They keep nothing warm,” Jade admitted but continued to display and flex the luxurious item with her neatly polished black nails.

