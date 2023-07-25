Stories you might’ve missed, July 25

Singaporean woman tries living in JB to save money on rent, commutes daily to SG for work, finds out if it’s really worth it

SINGAPORE: High property prices have been an issue in Singapore over the past couple of years, with renters especially hard hit, as fees have increased by as much as 30 per cent. Is living in another country the solution? Or, more specifically, in Johor Bahru, just across the border. One woman tried it to see how much money she would save on rent by documenting her journey on the OGS YouTube channel. Read more here…

Maid says she goes to bed at 11pm and wakes at 5:30am, sleeps in the store room where she can’t stretch her legs fully because of all the items there

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media asking for help because of her poor sleeping conditions and employers who refused to pay for her medical check-ups.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid shared a photo of the store room she slept in that was piled with luggage and various items.

Ong Beng Seng’s US$ 1 billion net worth and other interesting facts about the tycoon

SINGAPORE: Aside from political leaders, one man making the news recently is billionaire businessman Ong Beng Seng, who was given a notice of arrest earlier this month linked to an investigation involving Transport Minister S Iswaran. Mr Iswaran is the subject of an investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Board (CPIB) and was asked by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Jul 12 to take a leave of absence while the probe is ongoing. Read more here…

Chee Soon Juan invites public to forum on ‘Political Leadership and Singapore’s Future’ at Orange & Teal (Rochester Mall)

SINGAPORE: Dr Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, announced that the SDP would be holding a public forum on ‘Political Leadership and Singapore’s Future’ on August 5 (Saturday) at the Rochester Mall branch of Orange & Teal, the restaurant he opened in 2021.

“At a time when Singapore faces an uncertain and challenging future, we need stable governance. Instead, Singaporeans get a raft of investigations, unethical conduct and scandals involving our political leaders,” wrote Dr Chee in a July 24 Facebook post announcing the forum.

2 people to be executed for drug offences in Singapore, including 1st woman in 20 years — Transformative Justice Collective

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean Malay man, 56, and a Singaporean woman, 45, are scheduled for judicial execution this week, said Transformative Justice Collective, an organization that seeks the reform of Singapore’s criminal justice system, on Sunday (Jul 23).

The organization said the executions would occur this Wednesday (July 26) and Friday (July 28). The man, who is unnamed and the woman, Saridewi Djamani, received drug offence convictions in 2018. The last time a woman was judicially executed in Singapore was in 2004.

