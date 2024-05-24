;
In a thrilling preview for KING KONG’s music video, TREASURE rules the cityscape

ByLydia Koh

May 24, 2024

TREASURE is preparing for their comeback with a digital single set to be released soon. To build excitement, they have also unveiled a teaser for the music video.

Photo: Instagram/TREASURE

TREASURE Teases Music Video for New Single “KING KONG”

On May 23, 2024, TREASURE shared the teaser for their upcoming digital single “KING KONG,” thrilling fans. The teaser shows the members evading police helicopters and cars, seeking refuge in a stunning night cityscape. The high production value is evident with impressive visual effects, fitting the song’s title as the members dominate the city like King Kong.

Earlier, YG Entertainment had released individual concept photos of the members and a teaser poster revealing the producers, songwriters, and composers involved in the single. The digital single will be available on May 28, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

About TREASURE and Their Journey

Ten members of the K-pop boy band TREASURE—Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan—were assembled by YG Entertainment in 2019. TREASURE made their debut in 2020 with the single album “The First Step: Chapter One.”

See also  Super Junior's Sungmin drops a teaser for his solo release

In 2021, they released their first studio album, “The First Step: Treasure Effect,” which included their previously released singles. In 2023, TREASURE launched their second full album, “Reboot,” featuring the title track “Bona Bona.” They also embarked on their second world tour named after the album.

Following a nine-month hiatus, TREASURE is making a highly anticipated return with new music, generating excitement among their fans. Additionally, a comeback album is expected by the end of the year.

