Maid says she goes to bed at 11pm and wakes at 5:30am, sleeps in the store room where she can’t stretch her legs fully because of all the items there

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media asking for help because of her poor sleeping conditions and employers who refused to pay for her medical check-ups.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid shared a photo of the store room she slept in that was piled with luggage and various items.

She said that she could only sleep past 11pm but had to wake up at 5.30 am, which was extremely difficult for her as she could not get proper rest. The helper wrote that when her employer’s parents came from overseas, they brought their own luggage, which was then kept in the store room where she had to sleep. She added that she, too, had things stored in the same room.

“i no have space for sleeping. sometimes I sleep in balcony evening time because I need to stretch my legs”, she wrote, adding that she could not sleep straight. The maid also wrote that when she went for her medical check-up, she had to pay for it herself. Despite her giving her employers the receipt and reminding them thrice, they did not return the money.

Here’s what others who commented on the post said:

Almost all who commented on the post urged her to take photos and report to the Manpower Ministry (MOM). /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts