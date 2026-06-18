21 months’ probation for woman, 22, who gave access to her grandfather’s driving license to her boyfriend so he could rent cars

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old woman who schemed with her boyfriend to get access to her grandfather’s driver’s license so the boyfriend could rent cars on several occasions has been given a sentence of 21 months of probation supervision.

After her arrest on June 11, 2025, she was faced with a total of four charges, which included providing false information, impersonation, fraud, and illegally obtaining personal information, according to a report in Shin Min Daily News. The woman entered guilty pleas to two of the charges, and the other two were considered for her sentencing.

She and her boyfriend first got into trouble in 2022, when the woman was just 19 years old, after the boyfriend asked her if she knew how to create an account for a car rental platform. As a valid driver’s licence was needed and the boyfriend did not have one, the woman deceived her grandfather into showing her his license, as well as to take photos of it without the grandfather’s knowledge.

Her grandfather showed her his driver’s licence because he trusted her, the report added.

The woman then proceeded to create an account on the car rental platform using her grandfather’s personal details as seen on his license. She provided her own phone number, email, and bank card, however, and then handed the account over to her boyfriend.

Between September and October 2022, the boyfriend used the account to rent cars eight times.

She then gave access to the account to one of her friends. The boyfriend of this friend used the account seven times and was then involved in an accident.

The woman’s grandfather learned about his granddaughter’s wrongdoings when he received a letter demanding around S$4,000 in damages from the rental company. After an investigation into the matter was carried out, it was discovered that the account had been created using the woman’s contact details.

The woman, who had even helped her grandfather make a police report, made matters worse for herself, however, by initially lying to the police, telling them that her boyfriend had used her Singpass and personal information without permission in order to create an account.

When she was arrested in 2025, however, she finally told the truth about what she had done.

Aside from probation, the woman is required to observe a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, as well as complete 90 hours of community service. She also needs to remain under her mother’s supervision as guarantor.

The court heard that this was her first offence, and that she has been cooperative with the authorities during her probation, and that she is looking for a full-time job. It was also heard that she is currently a mother who is undergoing divorce proceedings. The judge said he hoped she would learn from the incident and set a good example for her two-year-old child. /TISG

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