Monday, December 1, 2025
Less than 1 min.Read

Singaporean woman arrested in Kuala Lumpur for driving sports car with expired licence

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A 40-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Nov 29) after she was found driving a rented sports car with an expired licence and no valid road tax.

According to Oriental Daily News, Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (JPJ) revealed that the arrest was made at 7:21 p.m. along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2). JPJ officers conducting checks discovered that the vehicle’s licence had expired on Nov 13 and that the car was not insured at the time of inspection.

It appears the woman had rented the sports car from a rental company for a single day. The vehicle has since been impounded by the authorities for further processing.

The JPJ added that investigations into the case are ongoing.

See also  Singapore BMW bumps into Johor prince’s electric Honda in Malaysia, driver walks away like nothing ever happened
