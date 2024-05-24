;
Personal Finance

Is social media fueling “money dysmorphia” among young consumers?

ByMary Alavanza

May 24, 2024
Young Asian beautiful woman using smart phone for business, online shopping, transfer money, financial, internet banking in coffee shop.

SINGAPORE: Social media platforms have become a virtual gallery of idealised lifestyles, where every moment seems picture-perfect. But behind the glossy filters and staged snapshots lies a troubling trend: the rise of what experts call as “money dysmorphia” among young consumers.

Mr Alvin Tan, a financial services director at PhillipCapital, described money dysmorphia, a money disorder, as an insecurity about one’s financial situation, regardless of stability.

In an interview with The Edge Singapore, Mr Tan pointed out how platforms like Instagram and TikTok often showcase “only the positives” of life, creating a distorted perception of reality.

He noted that this illusion is made worse by influencers, especially in areas like cryptocurrency. When crypto values dropped, these influencers disappeared, but when values rose again, they “declared their wins proudly.”

According to Mr Tan, “Social media is fake; winners always appear when the market is up but vanish when it’s down to complete radio silence. The younger generation must know this is happening increasingly.”

See also  Young Singaporeans snap expensive items before GST kicks in

What’s particularly worrying is that “money dysmorphia” doesn’t discriminate. It affects not only those chasing materialistic dreams but also individuals genuinely interested in managing their finances. This can make people feel bad about their own finances, leading to anxiety and financial disillusionment.

Mr Tan reflected on his own upbringing, where financial goals seemed more straightforward. He said, “My parents taught me that if I studied hard, I would do well, but I can’t say the same right now. Everyone is studying hard today, but I don’t think this simple strategy can be repeated.”

In this era, he emphasised the importance of cultivating financial literacy from a young age and urges against being swayed by the online facade of prosperity.

But how can one fight against “money dysmorphia”?

Mr Tan suggests starting with open conversations about money and acknowledging personal spending triggers like FOMO (fear of missing out).

“You have to have a very healthy relationship with money,” he said.

See also  Daughter says, "My mum always shuts us down by saying, 'Don’t worry, God will help us'" with money

It’s about setting realistic financial milestones and gradually working towards them, instead of chasing instant wealth. “The journey to understanding how to manage your money is lifelong,” he noted.

Yet, overcoming money dysmorphia is no easy feat.

To know if someone has beaten money dysmorphia means checking if they’ve stopped old habits like stressing too much about money and started spending and saving smarter.

Social media makes this problem worse for young people, but there’s no quick fix, and it can affect anyone, no matter their age.

Mr Tan acknowledged that comparisons are inherent to human nature, and completely eliminating them is unlikely.

Instead, he encourages individuals for a shift in mindset, one that prioritises managing emotions on “comparison” over learning financial management immediately.

“Take a step back, think about it and realise it’s fine, no one will actively condemn anyone,” said Mr Tan. /TISG

Read also: Resilient Singaporean Woman Shares Extreme Money-Saving Methods After COVID-19 Setbacks

See also  Can Singaporean millennials strike a balance between financial wisdom and the pursuit of happiness?

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Personal Finance

“I make $300K/year!” — Young professionals advocate salary transparency to benchmark industry standards and hold employers accountable

December 4, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle Personal Finance

Man says, “FIRE can be a trap — it’s a way for those of us who haven’t found their life’s purpose to keep delaying”

November 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Personal Finance

“We can’t have kids in SG anymore…” — Financial consultant exposes the hidden high costs of raising a child in Singapore

November 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Health

Amid rising concerns over bird flu, Singapore & Japan collaborate to develop fast-acting test kit

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ERP phishing scam: LTA warns of SMS notices asking motorists to pay ERP fees within 24 hours

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore is 30th on global list for quality of living, ranking 1st in Asia

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Rare Animal Sightings

Changi Airport goes bananas: Macaques make a surprise landing for some monkey business

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.