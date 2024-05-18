SINGAPORE: To grow your savings through fixed deposits in Singapore, you’ll want to find banks offering the best interest rates. Here are the best-fixed deposit rates for May 2024, according to MoneySmart.

May 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

For those seeking the highest fixed deposit rates regardless of deposit amount or commitment period, check these out:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(for new customers via branch deposit) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$200,000



May 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

6-Month commitment period:

12-Month commitment period:

May 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

Deposits $50,000 and above:

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change by banks. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos