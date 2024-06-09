SINGAPORE: With a fixed deposit in a bank account, you don’t need much money to start.

Many banks offer fixed deposits starting from S$500. According to MoneySmart, here are the best-fixed deposit rates in Singapore for June 2024.

June 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

Looking for the highest fixed deposit rates? Check these out!

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.70% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 9 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000



June 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

June 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change by banks. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos