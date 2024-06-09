Personal Finance

Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for June 2024

ByMary Alavanza

June 9, 2024
SINGAPORE: With a fixed deposit in a bank account, you don’t need much money to start.

Many banks offer fixed deposits starting from S$500. According to MoneySmart, here are the best-fixed deposit rates in Singapore for June 2024.

June 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

Looking for the highest fixed deposit rates? Check these out!

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. (via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. (via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 9 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

June 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 4 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
6-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.20 – 3.25% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(online placement)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
June 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • UOB
    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 4 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change by banks. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites. /TISG

