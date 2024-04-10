SINGAPORE: Fixed deposits are typically associated with stability and predictability while providing financial growth.

Although Singapore is feeling the heat this summer and bracing for a hotter year, you can chill as your money grows with fixed deposits starting at S$500.

Check out the best-fixed deposit rates for April 2024 in Singapore, as per MoneySmart.

April 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

The highest fixed deposit rates include:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$100,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

RHB Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000



April 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

For a 3-month commitment period, consider:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Citibank Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$100,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500



6-Month commitment period:

For a 6-month commitment period, consider:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 3.00-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(internet banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000



12-Month commitment period:

For a 12-month commitment period, consider:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.95-3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 3.00-3.05% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Maybank Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(online placement) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000



April 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

For deposits $10,000 and under, check out:

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000



Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

For deposits $20,000–$49,999, check out:

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 3.00-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000



Deposits $50,000 and above:

For deposits $50,000 and above, check out:

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Citibank Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$100,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 4 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000



Find your best fixed deposit rate, and relax as your money grows! /TISG

