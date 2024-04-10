SINGAPORE: Fixed deposits are typically associated with stability and predictability while providing financial growth.
Although Singapore is feeling the heat this summer and bracing for a hotter year, you can chill as your money grows with fixed deposits starting at S$500.
Check out the best-fixed deposit rates for April 2024 in Singapore, as per MoneySmart.
April 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates
The highest fixed deposit rates include:
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. (via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- HSBC
- Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$100,000
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- State Bank of India
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
April 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period
3-Month commitment period:
For a 3-month commitment period, consider:
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.75% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- Citibank
- Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- HSBC
- Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$100,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
6-Month commitment period:
For a 6-month commitment period, consider:
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.(via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- Standard Chartered
- Interest Rate: 3.00-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$25,000
- OCBC
- Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(internet banking)
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$30,000
12-Month commitment period:
For a 12-month commitment period, consider:
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.(via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 2.95-3.00% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.00-3.05% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- Maybank
- Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(online placement)
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
April 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit
Deposits $10,000 and under:
For deposits $10,000 and under, check out:
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- DBS
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$1,000
- UOB
- Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
Deposits $20,000–$49,999:
For deposits $20,000–$49,999, check out:
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- Standard Chartered
- Interest Rate: 3.00-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$25,000
Deposits $50,000 and above:
For deposits $50,000 and above, check out:
- State Bank of India
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- Citibank
- Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- HSBC
- Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$100,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via e-banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- DBS
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$1,000
- Hong Leong Finance
- Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 4 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
Find your best fixed deposit rate, and relax as your money grows! /TISG
Featured image by Depositphotos