SINGAPORE: According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), 2024 could be an even warmer year for Singapore, which ranked as the fourth-warmest on record since 1929.

El Nino is known for cranking up the heat and has lingered since the latter half of 2023. With changes in sea surface temperatures and winds over the tropical Pacific Ocean, El Nino brings hot and dry conditions across Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

The MSS issued its annual climate assessment report, sounding the alarm for what could be a toasty year ahead.

2024 could be an even warmer year for Singapore

As The Straits Times reported, MSS said, “Since the warmest annual temperatures from any El Nino events typically occur the year after an El Nino forms both for Singapore and globally, 2024 could be an even warmer year.”

Last year, besides El Nino, positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions also paid a visit, adding to the warmth with variations in atmospheric and sea surface temperatures across the Indian Ocean. Sandwiched between two vast ocean basins, Singapore is no stranger to the ripple effects of changes in both.

MSS said, “Both El Nino and positive Indian Ocean Dipole events are typically associated with warmer temperatures in Singapore, while La Nina tends to moderate Singapore’s temperatures.”

In 2023, Singapore experienced both phases of this natural climate cycle, which helped moderate temperatures, especially in the early months of the year.

However, despite La Nina’s cooling touch, Singapore still felt the heat. Monthly temperatures from April onwards soared above the usual averages.

An MSS spokeswoman suggested that La Nina conditions may have tempered Singapore’s temperatures, explaining why the island’s temperature records diverged from reports of 2023 being the world’s warmest year.

She further noted the anticipated divergence of individual regions or countries from the global average ranking.

Regarding 2023, she highlighted that the warmest temperature anomalies were predominantly observed in northern regions, including Western Europe, Northern Canada, and Central Asia.

While Singapore’s temperature records might not perfectly match global trends, MSS assures that the island’s warming patterns match those worldwide.

The World Meteorological Organisation’s 2023 State of the Climate report confirms that temperatures have steadily climbed, with the past nine years ranking as the warmest globally.

Human activities, particularly burning fossil fuels, pump heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, nudging temperatures upwards.

MSS warned that as temperatures keep rising, the numbers from this decade will seem cooler compared to what’s expected in the middle of the century (2040 to 2059), according to Singapore’s Third National Climate Change Study.

But it’s not just about discomfort. High temperatures bring health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

In 2023, Singapore experienced 37 days of high heat stress, which could triple by 2050 if temperatures keep rising unchecked, according to MSS.

These scorching days, with Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures hitting 33°C or more, put people at greater risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Singaporeans on Singapore’s heat

As Singaporeans feel the heat, some have shared their thoughts and experiences dealing with the scorching temperatures.

One Singaporean, feeling the heat, took to social media to share a warning he received from Google. He posted on r/singapore: “Despite our familiarity with the heat, I received a heat warning from Google (sourced from an external app) and it kinda served as a wake-up call.”

Another shared, “Idk how the migrant workers tahan working all day in the heat in full sleeves and full pants.”

Noting the Ramadan season, another stated, “Some more it’s ramadan, so muslim workers are going through the day without water.”

Another chimed in, “It’s tough, man. I just wish time would pass faster for them so that they could hydrate properly again.”

Another shared, “Was out delivering food jn. saw many of them lying in the shade. poor guys, ramadhan during this time of the year really rabak.”

Meanwhile, one Singaporean, not even outdoors, shared, “Phone app says it’s now 35°C. Room thermometer says it’s 33°C. I’m just sitting beside the fan sweating away.”

Amidst the talk of the Singaporean heat, one asked, “What can we realistically do?” /TISG

Read also: NEA: More thundery showers are expected