The music video for NewJeans’ “ETA” has gained international recognition for its creativity at a prominent global advertising festival.

On May 22, ADOR revealed that NewJeans, the title tune from their second EP, “Get Up,” has won the Bronze Pencil in the Branded Entertainment – Music Videos category at The One Show 2024. The video also took home Merit Awards in three additional categories: Music & Sound Craft – Artist / Brand Collaboration; Branded Entertainment – Long Form Video / Series / Episodic; and Film & Video – Innovation / Use of Media in Film.

Leading advertising festival

The One Show, established in 1973, is one of the world’s leading advertising festivals, comparable to the Cannes Lions and the Clio Awards, celebrated for its prestige in the advertising industry.

This year, about 20,000 entries from 69 countries were submitted. The entry “ETA” was made under the heading “Reinventing the Music Video.” Apple and Dolphiners Films director Shin Woo Seok worked together to create the video, which was shot exclusively on an iPhone.

Theme of unverified information

Shin Woo Seok, the director, clarified, “The video captures the perspective on unverified information and rumours delivered through mobile phones, which are modern communication tools.”

“We receive and evaluate information that we haven’t personally seen,” he continued. Numerous facts are misrepresented and inflated during that procedure. However, we disseminate this material without checking its veracity.”

Previously, the “ETA” music video received a Bronze Award at the Asia-Pacific advertising festival Spikes Asia in March. Now, it has been honored again on an international level.

Furthermore, in the Music & Sound Craft – Original Music / Song category (2024 Silver Pencil) and the Artist / Brand Collaboration category (2024 Bronze Pencil), the song “Be Who You Are” featuring NewJeans for Coke Studio won. The 2024 Merit award in the Music & Sound Craft – Artist / Brand Collaboration category went to NewJeans’ “Massita” for Coca-Cola.

NewJeans is a hot new K-pop girl group under ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE Labels. They debuted in July 2022 with a fresh take on pop music, drawing inspiration from the 1990s and 2000s.