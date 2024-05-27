Today (27th) @ 6 pm, aespa will release their first full-length album ‘Armageddon’.

aespa’s first album ‘Armageddon’ includes a total of 10 tracks showcasing a variety of charms, including the double title tracks ‘Armageddon’ and ‘Supernova.’

The ‘Armageddon’ music video will be released simultaneously on YouTube’s SMTOWN channel and other platforms.

aespa’s first full-length album

This album marks aespa’s first full-length album in their four-year career, encapsulating their unique concept and identity.

Pre-orders have already surpassed 1.02 million copies, signalling their fourth consecutive million-seller following their previous works ‘Girls,’ ‘MY WORLD,’ and ‘Drama.’

The title track ‘Armageddon’ is a hip-hop dance song featuring a heavy sound and a rough yet restrained vocal tone. The lyrics convey a message of meeting different versions of oneself in various worlds to become a complete self.

The performance will highlight aespa’s unique groove and the upgraded stage presence of the members, which blends seamlessly with the music.

Perfect all-kill

Previously released double title track ‘Supernova’ achieved a “perfect all-kill” by topping all real-time and daily charts on major domestic music platforms such as Melon TOP100/HOT100, Bugs, Genie, Flo, and Vibe.

It has also surpassed 31 million cumulative streams on Spotify and won three music show trophies, showcasing unprecedented popularity and attention. Expectations are high for the impact they will make with this full-length album.

Communicating with global fans

One hour before the release of their first album ‘Armageddon,’ aespa will hold the ‘aespa Armageddon Countdown Live’ on their YouTube, TikTok, and Weverse channels at 5 pm, actively communicating with their global fans.

aespa is a popular South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment in 2020.

The group consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They debuted on Nov 17, 2020, with the single “Black Mamba” (which broke records for views in the first 24 hours for a K-pop debut!).

They have a unique concept incorporating each member’s “ae-avatar,” a virtual counterpart in the metaverse. Their music is known for its catchy hooks, energetic performances, and a blend of electronic and pop influences.