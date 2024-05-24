SINGAPORE: Singaporeans eager to attend this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) or its preview shows at the Padang can begin applying for tickets starting at noon this coming Monday (27 May).

The NDP 2024 executive committee made this announcement on Thursday, detailing the application process and important dates for the events.

Citizens and permanent residents can apply for sets of two, four, or six tickets for the main parade on August 9, or for one of the two preview shows scheduled for July 27 and August 3. Ticket applications can be submitted via the NDP website.

Applicants are required to use their Singpass accounts for the application process. This integration with Singpass MyInfo is designed to streamline form completion and to mitigate the risk of fraudulent activities involving personal data through fake application forms.

Tickets will be allocated through an electronic ballot system, rather than on a first-come, first-served basis. The committee emphasized that each applicant will only receive one chance in the ballot, with only their most recent application being considered, nullifying any earlier submissions.

A ticket is required for every individual, including infants carried in arms. Applications will close at noon on June 10, with successful applicants being notified via email between June 21 and June 25.

The notification will come from the email address ndp2024@klook.com, and the committee has warned applicants to be cautious of potential scam or phishing emails from other addresses.

In addition to the parade at the Padang, this year’s NDP celebrations will extend to The Promontory @ Marina Bay on August 9. Festivities will continue in the heartlands the following day, featuring stage performances, static displays of vehicles from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and Singapore Police Force (SPF), fireworks, and carnival activities.

The theme for NDP 2024, “Together, As One United People,” emphasizes the collective strength of Singaporeans and the significance of unity in shaping the nation’s future and uplifting the community, according to the committee.

TISG/