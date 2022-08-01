Netizens poke fun at Red Berets marching out of sync at NDP rehearsal

- Advertisement -

Stuff happens, and people make mistakes—even those who are trained to function like well-oiled machines.

At least, this was the perspective many netizens took after videos of Red Berets marching out of sync at an NDP rehearsal went viral on TikTok.

The videos of the “best combat unit but can’t march in step” were posted late last weekend and have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

@weenstern NDP Preview 2! Usually see 1/2 march out of sync lah… but this time in a big section of them went out of sync… Just for laughs but thank you to all the contingents for marching at NDP2022! Looks really great! #sgtiktok #ndp_2002 #singapore #fyp ♬ 芭比q了 – 邓家忠

Some commenters have mocked or belittled the unit.

One particular target seemed to be one of the men toward the back who tried to march at the correct pace but since the others around him were moving differently, he stood out among the rows of marchers.

Others defended him.

The majority of netizens commenting on the videos, however, expressed sympathy and compassion for the marching men, who are said to have a gruelling training schedule.

Over on Reddit, commenters also seemed to be inclined to give the marchers a break.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg