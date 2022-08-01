Catholic Church says it respects the dignity of LGBTQ people but reiterates its stand on what marriage & family units should comprise of

- Advertisement -

The Catholic Church in Singapore has weighed in on the possible repeal of the law criminalizing gay sex—Section 377A of the Penal Code—underlining that its main concern is for marriage to be kept between one man and one woman.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam had spoken to members of the media on Saturday (July 30), saying that the government is taking a look at the best way to balance most Singaporeans’ view that sex between men should not be a crime, and yet do not want the present position that marriage should be between a man and a woman to be changed.

“Many agree that men who have sex with each other should not be thrown into prison. Gay sex should not be criminalised.

At the same time, most do not want any decriminalisation to cause other major changes. In particular, most people want the current position on marriage to be retained,” Mr Shanmugam said at a doorstep interview.

His interview came a week after a controversial event, Protect Singapore Townhall, was held calling for the government to uphold Section 377A.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore published a statement entitled “Safeguarding of Families and Marriage” on its website the following day (July 31) after receiving media inquiries on the matter.

“The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore would like to re-emphasize the Church’s stand and well-known position, that marriage is between a man and a woman joined in an intimate community of life and love, where both partners complement each other,” it said.

The statement added that it respects the dignity of LGBTQ persons, but called for the community to also “respect our rights to maintain our position on marriage and that the family unit comprises a father, mother, and their children.”

It also said that the Catholic Church’s concern is for marriage between a man and a woman “to remain the institution of nature that is safeguarded and even enshrined in the Constitution of the country as the natural structure of human society.”

It praised the government for clearly articulating its position on marriage and assured that they are looking at safeguarding their current position of the law, which defines marriage as being between a man and a woman.”

The statement also weighed in on Protect Singapore Townhall, saying that its participants have a right to “speak up and defend marriage, so long as they are not denigrating of others.”

Activists, however, expressed dismay over the event and its objectives.

“It is not right for a group to hold the whole country hostage on social progress, especially when the concessions that they are demanding in return for acceptance of repeal will disadvantage a group that they do not represent,” said Mr Clement Tan in a statement on behalf of LGBTQ+ advocacy group Pink Dot SG.

Gender equality advocacy group AWARE also responded with concern over the event.

In a statement released on July 28, the Association of Women for Action and Research said, “LGBTQ rights do not impinge on the rights of straight people any more than the existence of one colour impinges on another.” /TISG

