Stories you might’ve missed, Aug 1

Jaguar driver allegedly steals parking lot at Bukit Timah, 2 cars block busy road

It was Jaguar versus Honda in a fight for a parking slot, resulting in traffic buildup as the two drivers refused to let the parking space go. A video uploaded on TikTok by @cx_cxsg on Saturday (July 30) went viral as it showed a typical parking space dispute, only this time, other road users were affected.

Sengkang woman throws eggs at neighbour’s unit twice, police advise taking incident to court

After hearing a thud on their doorstep, a family in Sengkang were surprised to see broken eggs splattered all over their home entrance. Following two incidents of egg throwing, the family was advised by police to bring the matter to court as they could only talk to the suspect, a woman living on the floor below them.

Uncle scolds lady in MRT: ‘Wear a mask, but coughing, spreading the disease to everyone’

An MRT passenger was shocked to hear an uncle scolding a woman who coughed.

Although it is understandable to be extra cautious against the spread of Covid-19, there is a better way to handle such situations than taking it out on a stranger.

Read more here…

IRAS tax notification with bad grammar and warning to meet is scam, IRAS staff says no time to meet

An SMS seemingly sent from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) regarding tax reviews is circulating among the public, but it has been confirmed to be a phishing scam.

The police and IRAS have observed a sudden surge in phishing scams, where scammers would impersonate IRAS and target victims through SMSes.

Read more here…

American woman says ‘Kaya’ & ‘Laksa’ are her cute Singapore-inspired baby names, Clementi, Boon and more are also on her list

TikTok user Monica Millington, an American based in Singapore, posted a video of some Singapore-inspired baby names which she thought were the “cutest.”

Ms Millington, currently on a baby name hunt, shared her shortlist with her audience.

Read more here…

